Behati Prinsloo is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Adam Levine - See Her Bump!

'America's Got Talent' 2017: Top 10 Revealed Ahead of Finals!

Guess Who Almost Won the Role of Thor Over Chris Hemsworth...

Wed, 13 September 2017 at 11:48 pm

Lil Kim & Remy Ma Are Working on a New Song Together!

Lil Kim & Remy Ma Are Working on a New Song Together!

Lil Kim and Remy Ma have teamed up to release a new song!

Lil Kim took to Instagram to share a photo on Wednesday night (September 13) of herself and Remy in the studio.

“Queens recognize Queens #lilkim #queenbee #beehive #lilkimseason #studioflow,” Lil Kim captioned the below photo.

Remy also took to Instagram to share a shot of herself cracking up while Lil Kim poses.

“This me all day around @lilkimthequeenbee…had to literally get up and move away from her just to finish writing my verse cuz I was dying laughing Distressed jeans, sneakers, & flight jackets flow #RemyMa #RemyMafia #7W6S,” Remy captioned her below photo.

We can’t wait for their single to drop!

Click inside to see more photos of the rappers in the studio…

🔥🔥🔥We just made history @1hunnitdash @remyma #lilkim #queenbee #beehive #lilkimseason #studioflow

