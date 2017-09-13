Lil Kim & Remy Ma Are Working on a New Song Together!

Lil Kim and Remy Ma have teamed up to release a new song!

Lil Kim took to Instagram to share a photo on Wednesday night (September 13) of herself and Remy in the studio.

“Queens recognize Queens #lilkim #queenbee #beehive #lilkimseason #studioflow,” Lil Kim captioned the below photo.

Remy also took to Instagram to share a shot of herself cracking up while Lil Kim poses.

“This me all day around @lilkimthequeenbee…had to literally get up and move away from her just to finish writing my verse cuz I was dying laughing Distressed jeans, sneakers, & flight jackets flow #RemyMa #RemyMafia #7W6S,” Remy captioned her below photo.

We can’t wait for their single to drop!

