Mindy Kaling Accentuates Her Baby Bump in a Sparkly Dress

Mindy Kaling was glowing last night at the final season premiere party for The Mindy Project!

The 38-year-old star of the show and expectant mom hit up the party on Tuesday (September 12) in West Hollywood, Calif. Also joining her were her co-stars Ed Weeks, Ike Barinholtz, Beth Grant, Fortune Feimster, and Xosha Roquemore, along with series guest stars including Utkarsh Ambudkar, Tipper Newton, Steve Park, and Rebecca Rittenhouse. Janina Gavankar and other additional guests were also in attendance!

The final season of the show premiered last night on Hulu – be sure to check it out!