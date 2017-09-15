Cole Sprouse Addresses Lili Reinhart Dating Rumors Without Confirming or Denying Them

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have had fans buzzing about their relationship all summer long and now he is addressing the rumors that they’re dating, though he didn’t confirm or deny them at all.

The 25-year-old actor was asked bout fan speculation that he and his Riverdale co-star are dating in real life and he brought up the fact that fans want all of the stars to date each other.

“Since the show began, people have wanted Lili and I to be together,” Cole said in Entertainment Weekly‘s Fall TV Preview issue. “People have wanted Lili and [Camila Mendes] to be together. People have wanted KJ [Apa] and I to be together. People have wanted every actor on this show to be in a union that they could make real and talk about. So I think that kind of discussion, especially because it’s based so much on rumor and hearsay, needs to be taken with a grain of salt. We’re all still human lives that are interacting with the source material. But, truthfully, it’s very pleasing that people talk about Lili and I in that way because it means that we’re resonating so strongly from our character perspective that people really want that to be true.”

“I think as professional actors we can pat ourselves on the back for that and go, ‘This was a success,’” Cole added. “It was such a success that people want to see it in real life.”

Lili was also asked to talk about the relationship and she said no comment.