Jake Gyllenhaal & Jimmy Fallon Play a Hilarious Game of 'Brainstorm'!

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jimmy Fallon share the same brain on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (September 14) in New York City.

The 36-year-old actor and the 42-year-old late night TV host played a game of “Brainstorm,” where Jake provided an answer and Jimmy came up with the question that inspired that answer – and the results were hilarious.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake‘s new movie Stronger, based on the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, is out in theaters on September 22.

Watch Jake and Jimmy play the Brainstorm game below!