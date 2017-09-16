Dakota Johnson Covers 'Vogue Spain' in a Bedazzled Bodysuit!

Dakota Johnson hides partially behind a door while wearing a bedazzled bodysuit for the cover of Vogue Spain‘s October 2017 issue, on newsstands September 19.

Here is what the 27-year-old Fifty Shades actress had to share with the mag:

On being exposed to the public’s opinion: “It’s like an incessant mosquito noise. Very weird. People feeling the need not only to judge everyone all the time but also to pronounce themselves on it, it’s extremely boring. A waste of energy and time.”

On Gucci designer Alessandro Michele: “We met a couple of times and we became friends. I love his designs, I feel great in his clothes and I think we just like each other.”

On producing: “I read a lot, and I have found many articles and books that I’d like to turn into films. My interests are very specific, and I want to see certain women acting on screen and drawing attention to some particular issues.”

