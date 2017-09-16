Demi Lovato Explains Why She Doesn't Talk About Her Sexuality

Top Stories
Demi Lovato‘s sexuality has made headlines many times before and she is now opening up about why she doesn’t want to talk about it in public.

The 25-year-old singer was recently spotted holding hands with a woman who was reported to be DJ and producer Lauren Abedini.

Demi was asked by PrideSource to explain why she doesn’t speak openly about her sexuality even though she is an LGBT advocate.

“I just feel like everyone’s always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is,” Demi said. “I feel like it’s irrelevant to what my music is all about.”

“I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I’m passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has nothing to do with my music,” she added. “Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone is trying to get that soundbite and I am purposefully not giving the soundbite. Watch my documentary.”

Demi‘s documentary will be released on YouTube on October 12 and she says she talks about her sexuality in it because “if ever I want to talk about it, I want it to be on my own terms.”

Pictured inside: Demi holding a private performance for Spotify Superfans at RVCC on Friday night (September 15) in downtown Los Angeles.
