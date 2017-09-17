It was a great night celebrating the best in television at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

Some of the big winners of the night were the shows Big Little Lies, The Handmaid’s Tale, Veep, and Atlanta.

The Handmaid’s Tale won for Outstanding Drama Series and the show’s stars Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd, and Alexis Bledel all are winners as well.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus made history during the show by becoming the actor or actress to win the most awards for playing the same role on the same series. She has won six years in a row for Veep.

Emmys 2017 – Complete Winners List Revealed!

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul, AMC

The Crown, Netflix

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu- WINNER

House Of Cards, Netflix

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

Westworld, HBO

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta, FX

Black-ish, ABC

Master Of None, Netflix

Modern Family, ABC

Silicon Valley, HBO

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix

Veep, HBO- WINNER

LIMITED SERIES

Big Little Lies, HBO- WINNER

Fargo, FX Networks

Feud: Bette And Joan, FX Networks

Genius, National Geographic

The Night Of, HBO

TELEVISION MOVIE

Black Mirror: San Junipero, Netflix- WINNER

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love, NBC

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks, HBO

Sherlock: The Lying Detective, (Masterpiece) PBS

The Wizard Of Lies, HBO

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder, ABC

Claire Foy, The Crown, Netflix

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu- WINNER

Keri Russell, The Americans, FX Networks

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld, HBO

Robin Wright, House Of Cards, Netflix

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us, NBC- WINNER

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld, HBO

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul, AMC

Matthew Rhys, The Americans, FX Networks

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan, Showtime

Kevin Spacey, House Of Cards, Netflix

Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us, NBC

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Carrie Coon, Fargo, FX Networks

Felicity Huffman, American Crime, ABC

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies, HBO- WINNER

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette And Joan, FX Networks

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette And Joan, FX Networks

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies, HBO

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of, HBO- WINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective, (Masterpiece) PBS

Robert De Niro, The Wizard Of Lies, HBO

Ewan McGregor, Fargo, FX Networks

Geoffrey Rush, Genius, National Geographic

John Turturro, The Night Of, HBO

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Pamela Adlon, Better Things, FX Networks

Jane Fonda, Grace And Frankie, Netflix

Allison Janney, Mom, CBS

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep, HBO- WINNER

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish, ABC

Lily Tomlin, Grace And Frankie, Netflix

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish, ABC

Aziz Ansari, Master Of None, Netflix

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets, FX Networks

Donald Glover, Atlanta, FX Networks- WINNER

William H. Macy, Shameless, Showtime

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent, Amazon

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black, Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things, Netflix

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu- WINNER

Chrissy Metz, This is Us, NBC

Thandie Newton, Westworld, HBO

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul, AMC

David Harbour, Stranger Things, Netflix

Ron Cephas Jones, This is Us, NBC

Michael Kelly, House Of Cards, Netflix

John Lithgow, The Crown, Netflix- WINNER

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland, Showtime

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld, HBO

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live, NBC

Anna Chlumsky, Veep, HBO

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent, Amazon

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live, NBC

Judith Light, Transparent, Amazon

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live, NBC- WINNER

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Louie Anderson, Baskets, FX Networks

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live, NBC- WINNER

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix

Ty Burrell, Modern Family, ABC

Tony Hale, Veep, HBO

Matt Walsh, Veep, HBO

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOVIE

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette And Joan, FX Networks

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies, HBO- WINNER

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette And Joan, FX Networks

Regina King, American Crime, ABC

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard Of Lies, HBO

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies, HBO

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOVIE

Bill Camp, The Night Of, HBO

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette And Joan, FX Networks

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies, HBO- WINNER

David Thewlis, Fargo, FX Networks

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette And Joan, FX Networks

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of, HBO

REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race, CBS

American Ninja Warrior, NBC

Project Runway, Lifetime

RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1

Top Chef, Bravo

The Voice, NBC- WINNER

VARIETY TALK SERIES

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO- WINNER

The Late Late Show With James Corden, CBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS

Real Time With Bill Maher, HBO

VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Billy On The Street, truTV

Documentary Now!m, IFC

Drunk History, Comedy Central

Portlandia, IFC

Saturday Night Live, NBC- WINNER

Tracey Ullman’s Shows, HBO

STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Antiques Roadshow, PBS

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Food Network

Fixer Upper, HGTV

Lip Sync Battle, Spike TV

Shark Tank, ABC- WINNER

Who Do You Think You Are, TLC

UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Born This Way, A&E

Deadliest Catch, Discovery Channel

Gaycation With Ellen Page, Viceland

Intervention, A&E

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, YouTube

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell, CNN- WINNER

HOST FOR A REALITY/REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM

Alec Baldwin, Match Game, ABC

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell, CNN

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1 – WINNER

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway, Lifetime

Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior, Fox

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, VH1

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish, ABC

Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe, Amazon

Becky Ann Baker, Girls, HBO

Angela Bassett, Master of None, Netflix

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live, NBC

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live, NBC – WINNER

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Riz Ahmed, Girls, HBO

Matthew Rhys, Girls, HBO

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live, NBC – WINNER

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live, NBC

Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live, NBC

Hugh Laurie, Veep, HBO

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Alison Wright, The Americans, FX

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu – WINNER

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder, ABC

Ann Dowd, The Leftovers, HBO

Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black, Netflix

Shannon Purser, Stranger Things, Netflix

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline, Netflix

BD Wong, Mr, Robot, USA

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan, Showtime

Denis O’Hare, This Is Us, NBC – WINNER

Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us, NBC

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us, NBC

To check out the complete list including technical categories, click here.