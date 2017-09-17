Emmys 2017 - Complete Winners List Revealed!
It was a great night celebrating the best in television at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.
Some of the big winners of the night were the shows Big Little Lies, The Handmaid’s Tale, Veep, and Atlanta.
The Handmaid’s Tale won for Outstanding Drama Series and the show’s stars Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd, and Alexis Bledel all are winners as well.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus made history during the show by becoming the actor or actress to win the most awards for playing the same role on the same series. She has won six years in a row for Veep.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul, AMC
The Crown, Netflix
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu- WINNER
House Of Cards, Netflix
Stranger Things, Netflix
This Is Us, NBC
Westworld, HBO
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta, FX
Black-ish, ABC
Master Of None, Netflix
Modern Family, ABC
Silicon Valley, HBO
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix
Veep, HBO- WINNER
LIMITED SERIES
Big Little Lies, HBO- WINNER
Fargo, FX Networks
Feud: Bette And Joan, FX Networks
Genius, National Geographic
The Night Of, HBO
TELEVISION MOVIE
Black Mirror: San Junipero, Netflix- WINNER
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love, NBC
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks, HBO
Sherlock: The Lying Detective, (Masterpiece) PBS
The Wizard Of Lies, HBO
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder, ABC
Claire Foy, The Crown, Netflix
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu- WINNER
Keri Russell, The Americans, FX Networks
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld, HBO
Robin Wright, House Of Cards, Netflix
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us, NBC- WINNER
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld, HBO
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul, AMC
Matthew Rhys, The Americans, FX Networks
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan, Showtime
Kevin Spacey, House Of Cards, Netflix
Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us, NBC
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Carrie Coon, Fargo, FX Networks
Felicity Huffman, American Crime, ABC
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies, HBO- WINNER
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette And Joan, FX Networks
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette And Joan, FX Networks
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies, HBO
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of, HBO- WINNER
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective, (Masterpiece) PBS
Robert De Niro, The Wizard Of Lies, HBO
Ewan McGregor, Fargo, FX Networks
Geoffrey Rush, Genius, National Geographic
John Turturro, The Night Of, HBO
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Pamela Adlon, Better Things, FX Networks
Jane Fonda, Grace And Frankie, Netflix
Allison Janney, Mom, CBS
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep, HBO- WINNER
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish, ABC
Lily Tomlin, Grace And Frankie, Netflix
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish, ABC
Aziz Ansari, Master Of None, Netflix
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets, FX Networks
Donald Glover, Atlanta, FX Networks- WINNER
William H. Macy, Shameless, Showtime
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent, Amazon
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black, Netflix
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things, Netflix
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu- WINNER
Chrissy Metz, This is Us, NBC
Thandie Newton, Westworld, HBO
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul, AMC
David Harbour, Stranger Things, Netflix
Ron Cephas Jones, This is Us, NBC
Michael Kelly, House Of Cards, Netflix
John Lithgow, The Crown, Netflix- WINNER
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland, Showtime
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld, HBO
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live, NBC
Anna Chlumsky, Veep, HBO
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent, Amazon
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live, NBC
Judith Light, Transparent, Amazon
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live, NBC- WINNER
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Louie Anderson, Baskets, FX Networks
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live, NBC- WINNER
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Netflix
Ty Burrell, Modern Family, ABC
Tony Hale, Veep, HBO
Matt Walsh, Veep, HBO
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOVIE
Judy Davis, Feud: Bette And Joan, FX Networks
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies, HBO- WINNER
Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette And Joan, FX Networks
Regina King, American Crime, ABC
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard Of Lies, HBO
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies, HBO
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOVIE
Bill Camp, The Night Of, HBO
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette And Joan, FX Networks
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies, HBO- WINNER
David Thewlis, Fargo, FX Networks
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette And Joan, FX Networks
Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of, HBO
REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Amazing Race, CBS
American Ninja Warrior, NBC
Project Runway, Lifetime
RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1
Top Chef, Bravo
The Voice, NBC- WINNER
VARIETY TALK SERIES
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, TBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live, ABC
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO- WINNER
The Late Late Show With James Corden, CBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS
Real Time With Bill Maher, HBO
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
Billy On The Street, truTV
Documentary Now!m, IFC
Drunk History, Comedy Central
Portlandia, IFC
Saturday Night Live, NBC- WINNER
Tracey Ullman’s Shows, HBO
STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Antiques Roadshow, PBS
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Food Network
Fixer Upper, HGTV
Lip Sync Battle, Spike TV
Shark Tank, ABC- WINNER
Who Do You Think You Are, TLC
UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
Born This Way, A&E
Deadliest Catch, Discovery Channel
Gaycation With Ellen Page, Viceland
Intervention, A&E
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, YouTube
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell, CNN- WINNER
HOST FOR A REALITY/REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
Alec Baldwin, Match Game, ABC
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell, CNN
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race, VH1 – WINNER
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway, Lifetime
Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior, Fox
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, VH1
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Wanda Sykes, Black-ish, ABC
Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe, Amazon
Becky Ann Baker, Girls, HBO
Angela Bassett, Master of None, Netflix
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live, NBC
Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live, NBC – WINNER
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Riz Ahmed, Girls, HBO
Matthew Rhys, Girls, HBO
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live, NBC – WINNER
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live, NBC
Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live, NBC
Hugh Laurie, Veep, HBO
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Alison Wright, The Americans, FX
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu – WINNER
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder, ABC
Ann Dowd, The Leftovers, HBO
Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black, Netflix
Shannon Purser, Stranger Things, Netflix
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline, Netflix
BD Wong, Mr, Robot, USA
Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan, Showtime
Denis O’Hare, This Is Us, NBC – WINNER
Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us, NBC
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us, NBC
