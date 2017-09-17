Master of None's Lena Waithe Made Emmys 2017 History for Her Comedy Writing Win

Writer and actress Lena Waithe just made Emmys history by becoming the first black woman to win for writing in a comedy series!

Lena and Aziz Ansari won the writing award for their work on the “Thanksgiving” episode of Master of None, and her speech was really inspiring.

“My LGBTQIA family, I see each and every one of you. The things that make us different — those are our superpowers,” she said. “Every day when you walk out the door, put on your imaginary cape, and go out there and conquer the world. Because the world would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren’t in it.”