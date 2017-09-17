Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Sun, 17 September 2017 at 10:48 pm

Natalia Dyer, Shannon Purser & 'Stranger Things' Guys Hit Emmy Awards 2017 Together

Natalia Dyer, Shannon Purser & 'Stranger Things' Guys Hit Emmy Awards 2017 Together

Natalia Dyer gets sandwiched in between her co-stars Joe Keery, and Charlie Heaton at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The three Stranger Things stars were joined by Shannon Purser, also known as Barb, on the red carpet.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shannon Purser

Shannon and Natalia even had a matching moment — even though it wasn’t planned, but they both wore green to the event!

FYI: Natalia wore a Vera Wang Collection gown. Shannon wowed in a Sachin & Babi look.

10+ pictures inside of the Stranger Things cast…
Just Jared on Facebook
shannon purser natalia dyer things teens emmys 01
shannon purser natalia dyer things teens emmys 02
shannon purser natalia dyer things teens emmys 03
shannon purser natalia dyer things teens emmys 04
shannon purser natalia dyer things teens emmys 05
shannon purser natalia dyer things teens emmys 06
shannon purser natalia dyer things teens emmys 07
shannon purser natalia dyer things teens emmys 08
shannon purser natalia dyer things teens emmys 09
shannon purser natalia dyer things teens emmys 10
shannon purser natalia dyer things teens emmys 11
shannon purser natalia dyer things teens emmys 12
shannon purser natalia dyer things teens emmys 13

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Charlie Heaton, Emmy Awards, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Shannon Purser

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr