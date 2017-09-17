Natalia Dyer, Shannon Purser & 'Stranger Things' Guys Hit Emmy Awards 2017 Together

Natalia Dyer gets sandwiched in between her co-stars Joe Keery, and Charlie Heaton at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The three Stranger Things stars were joined by Shannon Purser, also known as Barb, on the red carpet.

Shannon and Natalia even had a matching moment — even though it wasn’t planned, but they both wore green to the event!

FYI: Natalia wore a Vera Wang Collection gown. Shannon wowed in a Sachin & Babi look.

