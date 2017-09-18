Top Stories
'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs &amp; Pros Revealed!

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Jake Gyllenhaal Dodges Question About Taylor Swift - Watch Now!

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 8:13 pm

Benedict Cumberbatch Brings 'The Child In Time' to London

Benedict Cumberbatch Brings 'The Child In Time' to London

Benedict Cumberbatch is giving a first look at his upcoming TV movie The Child In Time.

The 41-year-old actor attended a screening of the film on Monday (September 18) at BAFTA in London, England.

He was joined by his co-star Kelly Macdonald as well as the film’s director Julian Farino.

The film follows a children’s book author whose life is turned upside down when his daughter goes missing.

“During the day, it’s pretty exhausting. You have to take of yourself, it’s a very dark place to go to. It’s basically breaking down for an entire day… but that’s what the drama demands, and it’s a very human experience that [my character] goes through,” Benedict recently said of the role.

He added, “The pain of what that must be like for people who experience that is unfathomable, so you don’t want to bring that into your own domestic space.”

The Child In Time is set to premiere on September 24th.
Just Jared on Facebook
benedict cumberbatch the child in time screening 01
benedict cumberbatch the child in time screening 02
benedict cumberbatch the child in time screening 03
benedict cumberbatch the child in time screening 04
benedict cumberbatch the child in time screening 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kelly MacDonald

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr