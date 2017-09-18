Benedict Cumberbatch Brings 'The Child In Time' to London

Benedict Cumberbatch is giving a first look at his upcoming TV movie The Child In Time.

The 41-year-old actor attended a screening of the film on Monday (September 18) at BAFTA in London, England.

He was joined by his co-star Kelly Macdonald as well as the film’s director Julian Farino.

The film follows a children’s book author whose life is turned upside down when his daughter goes missing.

“During the day, it’s pretty exhausting. You have to take of yourself, it’s a very dark place to go to. It’s basically breaking down for an entire day… but that’s what the drama demands, and it’s a very human experience that [my character] goes through,” Benedict recently said of the role.

He added, “The pain of what that must be like for people who experience that is unfathomable, so you don’t want to bring that into your own domestic space.”

The Child In Time is set to premiere on September 24th.