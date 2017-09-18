Top Stories
Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Is Hilarie Burton Pregnant? Jeffrey Dean Morgan Holds Her Tiny Bump at Emmys 2017!

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance at Emmys 2017! (Video)

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Who is the Emmys 2017 Announcer? Meet Jermaine Fowler!

Mon, 18 September 2017 at 12:13 am

Kumail Nanjiani & Wife Emily V. Gordon Couple Up for Emmys 2017

Kumail Nanjiani & Wife Emily V. Gordon Couple Up for Emmys 2017

Kumamil Nanjiani and wife Emily V Gordon are all smiles as they arrive at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old actor was joined at the awards show by his Silicon Valley co-stars Amanda Crew, Suzanne Cryer, and Jimmy O. Yang.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kumail Nanjiani

Earlier this week, Kumail stepped out to premiere his new movie The Lego Ninjago Movie alongside Justin Theroux and Abbi Jacobson.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the awards show…
Just Jared on Facebook
kumail nanjiani emily v gordon couple up for emmy awards 01
kumail nanjiani emily v gordon couple up for emmy awards 02
kumail nanjiani emily v gordon couple up for emmy awards 03
kumail nanjiani emily v gordon couple up for emmy awards 04
kumail nanjiani emily v gordon couple up for emmy awards 05
kumail nanjiani emily v gordon couple up for emmy awards 06
kumail nanjiani emily v gordon couple up for emmy awards 07
kumail nanjiani emily v gordon couple up for emmy awards 08
kumail nanjiani emily v gordon couple up for emmy awards 09
kumail nanjiani emily v gordon couple up for emmy awards 10
kumail nanjiani emily v gordon couple up for emmy awards 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 Emmy Awards, Amanda Crew, Emily V. Gordon, Emmy Awards, jimmy o yang, kumail nanjiani, Suzanne Cryer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Ed Sheeran cancels his St. Louis concert over protest safety concerns - TMZ
  • Riverdale's KJ Apa is showing off his super ripped abs - Just Jared Jr
  • Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan is showing off his incredible weight loss - TooFab
  • These two Girls stars are reuniting for a new Amazon Prime show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Vanessa Hudgens is celebrating Halloween early - Just Jared Jr