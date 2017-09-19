Aaron Paul & Wife Lauren Expecting First Child!

Aaron Paul‘s wife Lauren Paul is pregnant!

The couple announced the news on his Instagram account with a baby bump photo and a message.

“Hey everyone. Look what I did,” Aaron posted. “Words can’t express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you. ❤️👶🏻”

This will be the first child for the couple, who married back in 2013.

If you didn’t know, Lauren is one of the founders of the Kind Campaign, which brings awareness to bullying and girl-on-girl hate.