Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Claims She's a Scientologist

Justin Bieber Shows His Shirtless Physique at the Skate Park

'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Celebs & Pros Revealed!

Tue, 19 September 2017 at 9:24 am

Lady Gaga Gets Real About Personal Struggles in 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' Trailer - Watch Now

A new trailer for Lady Gaga‘s upcoming Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, has just debuted.

In the trailer, some of her personal struggles are highlighted.

“Paranoia, fear, body pain, anxiety,” Gaga says via a voiceover.

“I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day, to total silence. And all these people will leave and I’ll be alone,” Gaga can be heard saying while crying.

The new documentary debuts on Netflix on September 22.

Watch the brand new trailer for the documentary below…
Photos: Netflix
