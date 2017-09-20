Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Grab Dinner Together

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were seen out to dinner together last night!

The sisters were reportedly celebrating Kim‘s assistant Stephanie‘s birthday at Madeo on Tuesday evening (September 19) in the Los Angeles area. After dinner, Kim and Kourtney were seen leaving separately in different cars.

