Wed, 20 September 2017 at 1:30 pm

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Grab Dinner Together

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Grab Dinner Together

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were seen out to dinner together last night!

The sisters were reportedly celebrating Kim‘s assistant Stephanie‘s birthday at Madeo on Tuesday evening (September 19) in the Los Angeles area. After dinner, Kim and Kourtney were seen leaving separately in different cars.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

If you missed it, the Kardashians debuted the opening montage for Keeping Up with the Kardashian‘s 10th season anniversary. Be sure to check out the video if you missed it!

Just Jared on Facebook
kim kourtney kardashian dinner 01
kim kourtney kardashian dinner 02
kim kourtney kardashian dinner 03
kim kourtney kardashian dinner 04
kim kourtney kardashian dinner 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • New mom Serena Williams pens heartfelt letter to her mom - TMZ
  • An original Dance Moms teen will not be returning next season - Just Jared Jr
  • NeNe Leakes takes on new drama in RHOA season 10 trailer - TooFab
  • President Trump is slamming the Emmys - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Grace VanderWaal is celebrating a major social media milestone - Just Jared Jr