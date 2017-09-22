Top Stories
Fri, 22 September 2017 at 5:00 am

Julianne Moore & Husband Bart Freundlich Enjoy Leisurely NYC Stroll

Julianne Moore & Husband Bart Freundlich Enjoy Leisurely NYC Stroll

Julianne Moore goes for a walk around the neighborhood with her husband Bart Freundlich on Wednesday evening (September 20) in New York City.

The Oscar-winning actress and the director were reportedly on their way home from dinner.

Julianne was in London earlier in the week for the UK premiere of her new movie Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which is now in theaters.

The trailer for Julianne‘s other upcoming movie, Wonderstruck, was released this week. The film is set to hit theaters on October 20 and it has been getting some awards buzz already.
