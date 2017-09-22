Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up for Miami Date Night

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are heating things up in Miami!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the 19-year-old model were spotted holding hands during a night out on Thursday (September 21) in Miami Beach.

They were first seen keeping close after dinner at Nobu at the Eden Roc Hotel while Sofia wore Scott‘s jacket.

They then headed to Story nightclub with some friends around 2 a.m., where they entered via a private VIP entrance in the back alley.

The duo reportedly stayed until until around 4 a.m.

Sofia rocked a white crop top, white pants, and white boots.

Earlier that day, the two were also seen kissing at the beach.

Scott and Sofia have been spending a ton of time together lately, but they haven’t showed any PDA until now.

