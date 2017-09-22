Top Stories
KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details &amp; Hours Worked

KJ Apa's Car Accident: WBTV Clarifies Details & Hours Worked

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Scott Disick Spotted Kissing Sofia Richie at the Beach

Fri, 22 September 2017 at 1:18 pm

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up for Miami Date Night

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up for Miami Date Night

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are heating things up in Miami!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the 19-year-old model were spotted holding hands during a night out on Thursday (September 21) in Miami Beach.

They were first seen keeping close after dinner at Nobu at the Eden Roc Hotel while Sofia wore Scott‘s jacket.

They then headed to Story nightclub with some friends around 2 a.m., where they entered via a private VIP entrance in the back alley.

The duo reportedly stayed until until around 4 a.m.

Sofia rocked a white crop top, white pants, and white boots.

Earlier that day, the two were also seen kissing at the beach.

Scott and Sofia have been spending a ton of time together lately, but they haven’t showed any PDA until now.

10+ pictures inside of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie during their night out…

Just Jared on Facebook
scott disick and sofia richie couple up for miami beach date night 01
scott disick and sofia richie couple up for miami beach date night 02
scott disick and sofia richie couple up for miami beach date night 03
scott disick and sofia richie couple up for miami beach date night 04
scott disick and sofia richie couple up for miami beach date night 05
scott disick and sofia richie couple up for miami beach date night 06
scott disick and sofia richie couple up for miami beach date night 07
scott disick and sofia richie couple up for miami beach date night 08
scott disick and sofia richie couple up for miami beach date night 09
scott disick and sofia richie couple up for miami beach date night 10

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The cops rush to Aaron Carter's house because of his bizarre behavior - TMZ
  • You can stream Bella Throne's new horror movie for free! - Just Jared Jr
  • Megyn Kelly is opening about leaving Fox News - TooFab
  • The Roseanne revival has added a new cast member - The Hollywood Reporter
  • There was a mini Suite Life of Zack & Cody reunion! - Just Jared Jr