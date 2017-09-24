Top Stories
Sun, 24 September 2017 at 10:15 pm

Dakota Johnson & Zoe Saldana Wear Sustainable Looks at Green Carpet Fashion Awards!

Dakota Johnson & Zoe Saldana Wear Sustainable Looks at Green Carpet Fashion Awards!

Dakota Johnson and Zoe Saldana walk the green carpet for the 2017 Green Carpet Fashion Awards on Sunday night (September 24) at Palazzo Marino in Milan, Italy.

Dakota was there to support Gucci. She is the face of the brand and the company was awarded the Supply Chain Innovation award.

Zoe was accompanied by her husband Marco Perego and they joined the Armani team on the carpet.

FYI: Dakota is wearing a Gucci dress. Zoe is wearing an Armani Prive Couture dress.

10+ pictures inside of Dakota Johnson and Zoe Saldana at the event…

Credit: David M. Benett, IPA; Photos: INSTARimages.com, Getty
