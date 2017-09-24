Steven Pasquale & Hamilton's Phillipa Soo Are Married!

Top Stories
Sun, 24 September 2017 at 11:59 pm

Broadway stars Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo have tied the knot!

The 40-year-old actor and the 27-year-old actress got married on Sunday (September 24) in New York City.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared a photo of the newly married couple on his Instagram account and captioned it with a line from Hamilton, a show that earned Phillipa a Tony nomination.

“A TOAST TO THE GROOM, TO THE BRIDE! congrats to our beautiful friends @phillipasoo & @stevepasquale. welcome to the married club! 💍 #onabicyclebuiltforsoo,” Jesse captioned the photo.

Also pictured in the photo are Jesse‘s husband Justin Mikita and his 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee co-star Celia Keenan-Bolger.
