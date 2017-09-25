'Young Sheldon' Star Iain Armitage's Famous Dad Raves About His Son's Kindness (Video)

Did you know that Young Sheldon actor Iain Armitage has a famous dad?

The nine-year-old actor’s father is Broadway star Euan Morton, who is currently playing the role of King George in the musical Hamilton. He also originated the role of Boy George in Taboo and recently toured the country in Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Euan just did an interview with Broadway.com in which he raved about Iain being one of the kindest kids out there.

“It couldn’t happen to a nicer child,” Euan said of his son’s early success. “I would say that even if Iain wasn’t my son because he is kind, generous, giving. He isn’t selfish, he isn’t mean. He’s never had a tantrum in his life, not once.”

Euan then told a story about how Iain tap danced in Times Square next to a homeless man and made $500 in cash, which he gave to the homeless man. “He’s just naturally good,” the actor said.