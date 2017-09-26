Top Stories
Tue, 26 September 2017 at 12:12 pm

Arie Luyendyk Jr. Films 'The Bachelor' with His Contestants (Photos)

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is officially filming The Bachelor and we have the first photos of his contestants on the set!

The contestants took part in a racing event at the Ventura County Fairgrounds over the weekend in Ventura, Calif.

If you didn’t know, Arie is a professional race car driver, so it looks like this event was right up his alley.

We don’t yet know the names of any of the contestants, but it looks like many took part in this group date.

The new season is expected to begin in 2018.
