Leonardo DiCaprio Is Playing Theodore Roosevelt in a Martin Scorsese Biopic

Leonardo DiCaprio just landed a new role as former president Theodore Roosevelt.

The Paramount Pictures biopic, called Roosevelt, will be directed by Martin Scorsese.

The former president’s achievements in conservation are particularly of interest to Leo – whose own foundation is dedicated to environmental conservation, climate change, and indigenous rights – which is why he chose to play the part according to Deadline.

Leo and Marin previously worked together on several movies including The Wolf of Wall Street, The Departed and The Aviator, and are currently developing more films together, including The Devil in the White City and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Scott Bloom is writing the Roosevelt script.