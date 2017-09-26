Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Playing Theodore Roosevelt in a Martin Scorsese Biopic

Leonardo DiCaprio just landed a new role as former president Theodore Roosevelt.

The Paramount Pictures biopic, called Roosevelt, will be directed by Martin Scorsese.

The former president’s achievements in conservation are particularly of interest to Leo – whose own foundation is dedicated to environmental conservation, climate change, and indigenous rights – which is why he chose to play the part according to Deadline.

Leo and Marin previously worked together on several movies including The Wolf of Wall Street, The Departed and The Aviator, and are currently developing more films together, including The Devil in the White City and Killers of the Flower Moon.

Scott Bloom is writing the Roosevelt script.
  • disqus_A7XiMHCkke

    That’s great but WHEN is he going to actually start shooting a movie again?

  • also…

    I still think Killers of the flower moon is most likely his next project. This doesn’t even have a script. Scott Bloom rises lol

  • Josie

    🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞

  • disqus_A7XiMHCkke

    I’m most interested in The Devil in the White City. I wish that was next…

  • Galaxy Girl

    This is a bad idea after Edgar. jmo.

  • Galaxy Girl

    Leo who are you hugging and kissing in this video?

    https://www.instagram.com/p/BZJ0pESl4jJ/

  • marie

    I agree. I feel like this would be really boring and forgettable like Edgar.

  • Galaxy Girl

    What is that about?