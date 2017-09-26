Stephen King Explains Where 'Dark Tower' Movie Went Wrong

The Dark Tower, starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, hit theaters in August and though it was highly anticipated, it was not well received with the critics.

In addition, the film only made $50,372,805 domestically to date and had a reported budget of $60 million.

The book’s author, Stephen King, spoke about why he believes the film didn’t work well.

“The major challenge was to do a film based on a series of books that’s really long, about 3,000 pages. The other part of it was the decision to do a PG-13 feature adaptation of books that are extremely violent and deal with violent behavior in a fairly graphic way,” Stephen told Vulture. “That was something that had to be overcome, although I’ve gotta say, I thought [screenwriter] Akiva Goldsman did a terrific job in taking a central part of the book and turning it into what I thought was a pretty good movie. The TV series they’re developing now … we’ll see what happens with that. It would be like a complete reboot, so we’ll just have to see.