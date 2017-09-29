Charli XCX Performs 'Boys' While Surrounded by Boys on 'Fallon' (Video)

Charli XCX took the stage last night for a sultry performance of her single “Boys!”

The 25-year-old singer stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (September 28).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charli XCX

She wore a printed jumpsuit, sparkly leather platforms, and black sunglasses – all while surrounded by a group of male dancers sporting white dress shirts.

This past summer, Charli released her cameo-filled “Boys” music video, featuring Joe Jonas, Charlie Puth, Cameron Dallas, and more.

“Boys” will be featured on Charli‘s upcoming third studio album, set for a 2018 release date.

Next month, she will head out on tour with Halsey.

Watch her performance below!



Charli XCX: Boys