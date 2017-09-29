Lady Gaga Named First Honorary Miss Gay America!

Top Stories
Lady Gaga is getting tons of love and support as she works through the chronic pain that caused her to postpone the European leg of her tour – including a special honor by the Miss Gay America pageant!

The pageant’s owner, Michael Dutzer, posted a photo on Friday (September 29) presenting the Joanne singer-songwriter with the first-ever honorary Miss Gay America crown earlier in the month.

“First we would like to wish @ladygaga the best as she recovers from an injury. On Sept 10 we presented Lady Gaga with a Miss Gay America crown, making her the first honorary Miss Gay America. We love Gaga for all she’s done for the LGBTQ community, especially our youth, so we thought this would be a great way to honor her for championing self-acceptance, diversity and the beauty in everyone’s mirror,” he wrote.

“Along with the crown, we made a donation to the @btwfoundation on behalf of the Miss Gay America organization.”

Congratulations, Lady Gaga!

Credit: Kevin Winter; Photos: Getty Images
