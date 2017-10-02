Halloween Movies on Netflix - These Horror Films Are Streaming Now!
Just Jared‘s 31 Days of Halloween continues today with a look at some of the best horror movies that are currently streaming on Netflix.
We’ve compiled a list of some of the best on the site – including some campy horror flicks, ones that might gross you out, or some that might bring your biggest fears to life! Included on the list is the bloody film Raw, which debuts in just a few days, in addition to It Follows, Jaws, The Craft, and more. In addition, season two of Stranger Things debuts on October 27.
Sound off in the comments and let us know what your absolute favorite scary movie is.
Horror Movies on Netflix
2017′s Raw (arrives on Netflix 10/4/2017)
2016′s I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House
2016′s A Dark Song
2016′s Train to Busan
2015′s It Follows
2015′s We Are Still Here
2014′s The Babadook
2014′s Starry Eyes
2013′s Odd Thomas
2013′s Curse of Chucky
2012′s V/H/S
2010′s Stake Land
2011′s The Awakening
1999′s Sleepy Hollow
1999′s Deep Blue Sea
1997′s Spawn
1996′s The Craft
1994′s Wes Craven’s New Nightmare
1987′s Hellraiser
1984′s Children of the Corn
1981′s An American Werewolf in London
1978′s Jaws 2
1975′s Jaws
1974′s Young Frankenstein
1958′s The Fly