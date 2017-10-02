Halloween Movies on Netflix - These Horror Films Are Streaming Now!

Just Jared‘s 31 Days of Halloween continues today with a look at some of the best horror movies that are currently streaming on Netflix.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best on the site – including some campy horror flicks, ones that might gross you out, or some that might bring your biggest fears to life! Included on the list is the bloody film Raw, which debuts in just a few days, in addition to It Follows, Jaws, The Craft, and more. In addition, season two of Stranger Things debuts on October 27.

Sound off in the comments and let us know what your absolute favorite scary movie is.

Horror Movies on Netflix

2017′s Raw (arrives on Netflix 10/4/2017)

2016′s I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House

2016′s A Dark Song

2016′s Train to Busan

2015′s It Follows

2015′s We Are Still Here

2014′s The Babadook

2014′s Starry Eyes

2013′s Odd Thomas

2013′s Curse of Chucky

2012′s V/H/S

2010′s Stake Land

2011′s The Awakening

1999′s Sleepy Hollow

1999′s Deep Blue Sea

1997′s Spawn

1996′s The Craft

1994′s Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

1987′s Hellraiser

1984′s Children of the Corn

1981′s An American Werewolf in London

1978′s Jaws 2

1975′s Jaws

1974′s Young Frankenstein

1958′s The Fly