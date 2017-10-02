Lindsey Stirling Earns Top Score of Season on 'DWTS,' Reveals Recent Breakup (Video)

Lindsey Stirling has earned herself the top score of the season so far on Dancing With the Stars!

The 31-year-old violinist received 27 out of 30 points for her jive with partner Mark Ballas during the live episode on Monday (October 2) in Los Angeles.

Lindsey revealed during her opening package that she recently went through a breakup and her guilty pleasure at the moment is just laying around at home in her pajamas all day. So, she and Mark danced in pajamas to the song “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham.