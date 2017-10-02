Top Stories
Tom Petty Clinging for Life, Not Dead Despite Previous Reports

Tom Petty Clinging for Life, Not Dead Despite Previous Reports

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Crystal Harris Breaks Silence After Husband Hugh Hefner's Death

Crystal Harris Breaks Silence After Husband Hugh Hefner's Death

Mon, 02 October 2017 at 10:06 pm

Lindsey Stirling Earns Top Score of Season on 'DWTS,' Reveals Recent Breakup (Video)

Lindsey Stirling Earns Top Score of Season on 'DWTS,' Reveals Recent Breakup (Video)

Lindsey Stirling has earned herself the top score of the season so far on Dancing With the Stars!

The 31-year-old violinist received 27 out of 30 points for her jive with partner Mark Ballas during the live episode on Monday (October 2) in Los Angeles.

Lindsey revealed during her opening package that she recently went through a breakup and her guilty pleasure at the moment is just laying around at home in her pajamas all day. So, she and Mark danced in pajamas to the song “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, Lindsey Stirling, Mark Ballas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Hugh Hefner has been laid to rest in Los Angeles - TMZ
  • Grace VanderWaal covers Taylor Swift's hit new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Kristen Stewart joining the Charlie's Angels reboot? - TooFab
  • Marilyn Manson gets rushed off the stage after a prop seriously injured him - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Ariel Winter got photbombed by her TV brother - Just Jared Jr