Mon, 02 October 2017 at 6:16 pm

Salma Hayek & Husband Francois-Henri Pinault Couple Up at Giambattista Valli Show

Salma Hayek & Husband Francois-Henri Pinault Couple Up at Giambattista Valli Show

Salma Hayek and her husband Francois-Henri Pinault stopped by another Paris Fashion Week show!

The couple stepped out at the Giambattista Valli show on Monday afternoon (October 2) in Paris, France.

They were also joined at the show by friend Cristina Cordula and Olivia Palermo.

After the event, Cristina took to her Instagram to share a cute selfie with Salma.

“Avec la magnifaïk @salmahayek au défilé de mon cher @giambattistavalli ❤️,” Cristina captioned the photo.

Salma has attended several Paris Fashion Week shows, including Alexander Wang‘s event and the Stella McCartney show.
Photos: Getty
