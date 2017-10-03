Top Stories
Tom Petty Dead - Manager Confirms Iconic Musician Has Passed Away

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Crystal Harris Breaks Silence After Husband Hugh Hefner's Death

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 2:20 am

Ellen DeGeneres Still Believes There's Good In The World Despite Recent Tragic Events

Ellen DeGeneres is starting her Tuesday (October 3) episode of her show by sending love to those affected by the shooting in Las Vegas, as well as those affected by the hurricanes.

The 59-year-old talk show host started off with a message of hope, then followed it up by showing clips from the past 15 seasons of people who do good, giving hope that there are still really good people in the world.

“I am very happy you are here today. I am hoping we can fill this room with love, and prayers, and hope. That’s what I want right now,” she started her monologue. “This show is airing on Tuesday, but we are taping on Monday and we all woke up this morning to the news of the horrific shooting in Las Vegas.”

“And it’s very easy to lose hope, but we cannot do that. We cannot do that,” she continued. “I always say that there’s a lot more good in the world than there is bad and I continue to believe that. And that is what we have to focus on.”

Click inside to watch the video of Ellen’s opening monologue…
Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
Ellen DeGeneres

