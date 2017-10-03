Kim Cattrall Slams Sarah Jessica Parker Over 'Sex & the City 3' (Report)

Reports are emerging that Kim Cattrall is making an appearance with Piers Morgan on his iTV show Life Stories, and on it she clears up her side of the Sex and the City 3 movie.

First, Kim faced rumors that she was being a diva with her set demands, but now is saying that she has been saying “no” to doing a third movie for years.

‘And now, now at this very moment it’s quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I’ve been saying for almost a year of ‘no’ that I’m demanding or a diva,” Kim apparently says on the show (via the Daily Mail). “And this is really where I take to task the people from ‘Sex And The City’ and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer.”

Kim reiterated, “I really think she could have been nicer.”

Sarah Jessica spoke out about the news in a recent interview where she said she was disappointed that the movie would not get made.