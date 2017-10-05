Bruce Willis & Emma Heming Have a Love-Hate Relationship With NYC & the Paparazzi!

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming are one happy family on the cover of Elle Decor‘s November issue, out on newsstands on Tuesday (November 10).

Here’s what the actor and English model and actress had to say:

Bruce’s feelings on social media and staying plugged in: “I want nothing to do with social media, so I leave that up to Emma, who’s much savvier in that department than I am. I check e-mails and texts at some point during the day, but that’s the extent of being connected for me.”

Emma on Bruce’s housekeeping skills: “Bruce is very domesticated. His mother taught him well! He really is great at housekeeping. I mean, granted, we have a housekeeper, Lety, who has been with Bruce for more than 30 years. She’s probably stuck around as long as she has because Bruce really helps keep everything in tip-top condition, which makes her life easier.”

Emma on their love/hate relationship with New York City and the paparazzi: “We love the East Coast. We knew New York was where we would end up and ultimately want to raise our kids. But we also have a love/hate relationship with the city. It’s busy, and the spaces can be small. We wanted our kids to be able to have more room and a yard to run in. I also wanted to keep the kids as sheltered as we could from the paparazzi, and that scene is still very prevalent in L.A.; it’s not bad in New York, and it’s zero up where we live. The beauty of where we live is that it’s close to the city, so we get the best of both worlds.”

