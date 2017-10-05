Leighton Meester & Adam Brody Volunteer at a Food Bank!

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are a couple who do good together!

The 31-year-old actress and the 37-year-old actor, best known for their roles as Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl and Seth Cohen on The O.C., volunteered at a food bank on Thursday afternoon (October 5) in Los Angeles.

Leighton and Adam were spotted out for lunch and later headed to the food bank, where they put on plaid shirts while getting to work.

Over the summer, the married couple volunteered together at a Feeding America event as well!