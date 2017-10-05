Pink: 'Whatever You Want' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen!

Pink has just released a brand new song called “Whatever You Want,” and you can stream it right here!

The track is the third, following lead single “What About Us” and “Beautiful Trauma,” to be released off of the 38-year-old entertainer’s upcoming seventh studio album, also called Beautiful Trauma, which is set to be released on October 13th.

Pink just announced that she’s set to kick off the Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2018 in March of 2018. Check out the full list of dates and venues for Pink‘s upcoming tour here.

You can stream “Whatever You Want” on Spotify below and download it on iTunes now!



P!nk – ‘Whatever You Want’ (Stream)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Pink’s brand new song “Whatever You Want”…