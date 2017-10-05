Ryan Gosling Remembers His Late Dog George on 'Ellen,' Wears His Tag as Necklace (Video)

Ryan Gosling is opening up about the death of his beloved dog George for the first time.

The 36-year-old actor’s dog died in December 2016 at the age of 17 and now Ryan wears his dog tag around his neck as a necklace.

“He passed away in December and he was a good friend to me,” Ryan said on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s funny to say ‘dog’ because I feel like, there was something about George where I think he felt like being a dog was beneath him.”

“He would not do tricks,” he shared. “If you wanted him to sit down you had to sort of convince him it was in his best interests.”

Watch the full video below.