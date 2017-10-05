Top Stories
Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Ryan Gosling Talks About Dog George's Death for First Time (Video)

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Expos&eacute;

Celebrities React to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Exposé

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast &amp; Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Tyrese Gibson Slams Dwayne Johnson for 'Fast & Furious 9' Getting Postponed

Thu, 05 October 2017 at 11:46 pm

Ryan Gosling Remembers His Late Dog George on 'Ellen,' Wears His Tag as Necklace (Video)

Ryan Gosling Remembers His Late Dog George on 'Ellen,' Wears His Tag as Necklace (Video)

Ryan Gosling is opening up about the death of his beloved dog George for the first time.

The 36-year-old actor’s dog died in December 2016 at the age of 17 and now Ryan wears his dog tag around his neck as a necklace.

“He passed away in December and he was a good friend to me,” Ryan said on Friday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s funny to say ‘dog’ because I feel like, there was something about George where I think he felt like being a dog was beneath him.”

“He would not do tricks,” he shared. “If you wanted him to sit down you had to sort of convince him it was in his best interests.”

Watch the full video below.
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan gosling remembers his late dog george 01
ryan gosling remembers his late dog george 02
ryan gosling remembers his late dog george 03
ryan gosling remembers his late dog george 04
ryan gosling remembers his late dog george 05
ryan gosling remembers his late dog george 06
ryan gosling remembers his late dog george 07
ryan gosling remembers his late dog george 08
ryan gosling remembers his late dog george 09
ryan gosling remembers his late dog george 10

Photos: Getty, BauerGriffinOnline
Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Ryan Gosling

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Teresa Giudice opens up about losing her mother on the RHONJ premiere - TMZ
  • Freeform just renewed this hit show for two more seasons - Just Jared Jr
  • Tommy Lee Jones was not a fan of his Batman Forever co-star - TooFab
  • Fans slam Cam Newton over his comments to a female reporter - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lea Michele debuts a new 'do for fall - Just Jared Jr