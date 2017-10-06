Jared Leto Says He's Never Seen 'Suicide Squad': 'I Never Did'

Jared Leto has revealed that he never watched Suicide Squad, the DC Comics film where he starred as The Joker.

“No, I never did,” the 45-year-old actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman admitted to Syfy while promoting his latest film Blade Runner 2049. “As soon as you watch it, that’s when it becomes subjective.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jared Leto

“I just think with watching your own films, it can be too self-conscious of a process,” Jared continued. “You either like what you did and you’re prone to repeat it, or you didn’t like it, and it can make you self-conscious. I’m not sure how much win there is for me. But I read the scripts, so I know what’s going to happen.”

Pictured: Jared being interviewed at his Blade Runner 2049 screening event held at the Alamo Drafthouse New Mission on Thursday (October 5) in San Francisco, Calif.