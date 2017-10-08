Nick Jonas: 'Find You - Acoustic Version' - Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Nick Jonas is adding an acoustic touch to his latest hit, “Find You”!

The 25-year-old pop star premiered the acoustic version of the song on Monday (October 9) at midnight.

“Hope you guys had a great weekend. Got a surprise for you… #FindYouAcoustic at midnight,” Nick wrote on his Instagram on Sunday night (October 8).

“What if I took a house beat with the dance music approach and put it to a pop song? It’s actually just as much about finding who I am and being okay by myself first than it is about finding somebody,” Nick told Ellen DeGeneres of the song’s inspiration.

Listen to the acoustic version of “Find You” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

