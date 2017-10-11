Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Groping Incident

Ben Affleck has taken to Twitter to apologize to Hilarie Burton.

“I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize,” Ben tweeted about the 2003 moment where he groped her breast on TV furing MTV’s TRL.

The groping incident was brought back to life after one fan on Twitter said Ben should have “kept quiet” after releasing a statement on Harvey Weinstein. Another fan wrote, “He also grabbed Hilarie Burton‘s breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though.” Hilarie wrote back, “I didn’t forget.”

Fans have been showing Hilarie a ton of support since last night’s reveal.