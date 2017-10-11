Ben Affleck Steps Out Amid the Harvey Weinstein Controversy

Ben Affleck steps out in a leather jacket after a meeting on Tuesday (October 10) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actor was seen out in public after he became part of the controversy surrounding the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Ben released a statement in which he said the allegations against the producer made him “sick” and then he was called out by former co-star Rose McGowan, who said he knew about the allegations many years ago.

Now, actress and former MTV VJ Hilarie Burton is speaking out about how she was groped by Ben when he was appearing on TRL over a decade ago.