Miley Cyrus Sings Her Throwback Songs on 'Carpool Karaoke' - Watch Now!

Miley Cyrus is joining James Corden in the passengers seat in the latest Carpool Karaoke segment!

While driving around with the late night talk show host, the 24-year-old entertainer sang some of her biggest hit songs including “The Climb,” “Party in the USA,” “Wrecking Ball,” and tons of others.

Miley even used her tongue to help James put some stamps on his mail, before they pulled over to see who could break down in tears first.

