Halsey Calls Out American Music Awards 2017 for Lack of Female Artist Nominees

Halsey is calling out the substantial lack of female representation in the 2017 American Music Awards nominations!

The 23-year-old hopeless fountain kingdom singer performed “Bad At Love” on Good Morning America on Thursday morning (October 12) in celebration of the announcement, but used her social media soon after to speak out about the major lack of female nominees this year.

“Really honored to have received an @AMAs nomination but really disappointed to hear near exclusively male names… such a missed opportunity,” she wrote.

“So many incredible female artists have released this year. hoping the coming award shows give them the credit that is due to them,” she added.

There are zero female nominees in categories including Video of the Year, Tour of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Watch Halsey‘s performance below.

Pictured inside: Ciara and Halsey together at Good Morning America for the 2017 AMAs nominations.