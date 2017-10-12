Ryan Gosling Voices Support for Women Speaking Out About Harvey Weinstein

Ryan Gosling has released a statement about Harvey Weinstein after decades worth of allegations have come to light involving sexual assault and harassment.

The 36-year-old Blade Runner 2049 star took to his Twitter account to say, “I want to add my voice of support for the women who have had the courage to speak out against Harvey Weinstein.”

Ryan continued, “Like most people in Hollywood, I have worked with him and I’m deepy disappointed in myself for being so oblivious to these devastating experiences of sexual harassment and abuse. He is emblematic of a systemic problem. Men should stand with women and work together until there is a real accountability and change.”

