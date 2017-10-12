Ryan Gosling Voices Support for Women Speaking Out About Harvey Weinstein
Ryan Gosling has released a statement about Harvey Weinstein after decades worth of allegations have come to light involving sexual assault and harassment.
The 36-year-old Blade Runner 2049 star took to his Twitter account to say, “I want to add my voice of support for the women who have had the courage to speak out against Harvey Weinstein.”
Ryan continued, “Like most people in Hollywood, I have worked with him and I’m deepy disappointed in myself for being so oblivious to these devastating experiences of sexual harassment and abuse. He is emblematic of a systemic problem. Men should stand with women and work together until there is a real accountability and change.”
READ STATEMENTS FROM ACTORS & ACTRESSES SPEAKING OUT ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN:
- Kate Beckinsale Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Sexually Harassing Her at Age 17
- Cara Delevingne Recounts Terrifying Encounter with Harvey Weinstein
- Seth MacFarlane Explains 2013 Harvey Weinstein Joke
- Angelina Jolie & Gwyneth Paltrow Come Forward as Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Victims
- Blake Lively on Harvey Weinstein: ‘It’s Important That Women Are Furious Right Now’
- Minnie Driver Vocalizes Support for Sexual Misconduct Victims
- Charlize Theron on Harvey Weinstein Allegations: I Can’t Say I’m Surprised