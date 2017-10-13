Top Stories
Fri, 13 October 2017 at 9:26 pm

Derek Jeter Welcomed to Miami With Star-Studded Party Hosted by Diddy

Derek Jeter Welcomed to Miami With Star-Studded Party Hosted by Diddy

Derek Jeter received a warm welcome in Miami from tons of big names in music last night!

The 43-year-old retired baseball player and part owner of the Miami Marlins was was all smiles at a star-studded dinner hosted for him by Sean “Diddy” Combs on Thursday (October 12) at Miami hotspot Komodo.

They were joined by Diddy‘s girlfriend Cassie, DJ Khaled, Busta Rhymes, French Montana, and Prince Royce.

The party was presented by Diddy‘s own Ciroc French Vanilla vodka.

Diddy stood up at the end of the night and gave a toast to Derek, congratulating him on his new team.

Afterward, Diddy, Cassie, Prince Royce, and French Montana headed to Story Miami and were joined by rappers OT Genasis and Flo Rida.

Watch a video of Diddy‘s speech below! (via TMZ)
Photos: WorldRedEye.com
Posted to: Cassie, Derek Jeter, DJ Khaled, French Montana, Prince Royce, Sean Combs

