Alec Baldwin Returns as Trump to Respond to Eminem's Rap on 'SNL' - Watch!

Sun, 15 October 2017 at 9:59 am

Alec Baldwin is taking on Donald Trump!

On the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, the 59-year-old actor returned to once again mock the president.

In the cold opening, Alec as Trump takes several phone calls from VP Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) telling him to walk out of events – including a football game with players kneeling, a Starbucks, and a gay wedding.

Alec also responded Eminem‘s recent rap, where he slammed Trump.

“Eminem apparently did a freestyle rap on the bet network the other day, and very soon I’m going to release a response rap on the white entertainment network HGTV so watch your back, Eminem,” Alec says.

Watch below!


Donald Trump Trucker Rally Cold Open – SNL
Photos: NBC
