Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander Are Married!

Pregnant Stars Khloe Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Get In Family Time with Kim & Kourtney!

Paul Rudd & Evangeline Lilly Film 'Ant-Man & the Wasp' Together in Costume!

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Mon, 16 October 2017 at 4:00 pm

'DWTS' 2017 Disney Night - Songs & Dances Revealed!

'DWTS' 2017 Disney Night - Songs & Dances Revealed!

One of our favorite Dancing with the Stars weeks has arrived – it’s Disney Night!

Each dancing pair will be dancing to a song from one of the many Disney movies over the years – past, present, and future! In addition, some of your favorite Disney characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck and Pluto will all be making special appearances tonight.

At the end of the night, as usual, one couple will be eliminated. So be sure to be voting every week for your favorites!

Click inside to see all of the dances and songs for tonight’s DWTS…

DWTS Week 5 Songs & Dances

Drew Scott & Emma Slater – Viennese Waltz – “Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie
Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson – Argentine Tango – “Angelica” from Pirates of the Caribbean
Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold – Foxtrot – “You’re Welcome” from Moana
Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas – Foxtrot – “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio
Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd – Quickstep – “The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev – Jazz – “Remember Me” from Coco
Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko – Rumba – “Kiss The Girl” from The Little Mermaid
Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke – Quickstep – “I Just Can’t Wait To be King” from The Lion King
Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – Waltz – “Un Jour Mon Prince Viendra” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy – Charleston – “Steamboat Willie” from Steamboat Willie
