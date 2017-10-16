'DWTS' 2017 Disney Night - Songs & Dances Revealed!

One of our favorite Dancing with the Stars weeks has arrived – it’s Disney Night!

Each dancing pair will be dancing to a song from one of the many Disney movies over the years – past, present, and future! In addition, some of your favorite Disney characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck and Pluto will all be making special appearances tonight.

At the end of the night, as usual, one couple will be eliminated. So be sure to be voting every week for your favorites!

Click inside to see all of the dances and songs for tonight’s DWTS…

DWTS Week 5 Songs & Dances

Drew Scott & Emma Slater – Viennese Waltz – “Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie

Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson – Argentine Tango – “Angelica” from Pirates of the Caribbean

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold – Foxtrot – “You’re Welcome” from Moana

Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas – Foxtrot – “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio

Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd – Quickstep – “The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev – Jazz – “Remember Me” from Coco

Sasha Pieterse & Gleb Savchenko – Rumba – “Kiss The Girl” from The Little Mermaid

Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke – Quickstep – “I Just Can’t Wait To be King” from The Lion King

Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy – Waltz – “Un Jour Mon Prince Viendra” from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Victoria Arlen & Val Chmerkovskiy – Charleston – “Steamboat Willie” from Steamboat Willie