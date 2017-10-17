Top Stories
Tue, 17 October 2017 at 12:55 pm

Donnie Wahlberg Opens Up About Amy Carlson's 'Blue Bloods' Exit: 'I Cherish Our Friendship'

Donnie Wahlberg has opened up about the departure of Amy Carlson from their hit CBS cop series Blue Bloods after many seasons.

The 49-year-old actress played Linda, the wife of Danny Reagan (Donnie), since the Blue Bloods pilot. Amy was a series regular from season 2 onward.

“Rather than try to act or find something to do, I just thought about my friend Amy Carlson,” Donnie explained of how he approached those first scenes playing a widow (via EW). “I thought about all the years together and all the highs and lows and the ups and downs and the journey. Any tears I shed in that scene was really Donnie shedding them for Amy… She’s a dear friend. I cherish our friendship.”

“I know the audience is grieving her loss too, a lot, and I think if everyone rides the season out and takes that journey with the family as well, they will go through those stages of grief together and do what Blue Bloods typically does: make us all one family,” Donnie added. “Hopefully this family of our cast, the show, and the viewers will all mourn the loss together and move forward after this season.”

Pictured: Donnie with wife Jenny McCarthy and co-stars Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, Sami Gayle, Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan and Marisa Ramirez at the Blue Bloods screening during PaleyFest NY 2017 at Paley Center for Media on Monday (October 16) in New York City.
Credit: Kristina Bumphrey; Photos: Starpix
Posted to: Bridget Moynahan, Donnie Wahlberg, Jenny McCarthy, Marisa Ramirez, Sami Gayle, tom selleck, Vanessa Ray, Will Estes

