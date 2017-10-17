Top Stories
Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

Liam Payne Weighs In on Zayn Malik's Comments About Harry Styles Friendship

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming New Music Video in London - See Photos!

Tue, 17 October 2017 at 4:49 pm

Mychael Knight Dead - 'Project Runway' Designer Dies at 39

Mychael Knight Dead - 'Project Runway' Designer Dies at 39

Mychael Knight has sadly passed away at the age of 39.

The Project Runway finalist died on Tuesday morning (October 17) in a Georgia hospital, reportedly due to intestinal issues, , according to TMZ.

Mychael participated in the third season of Project Runway, and went on to launch his own clothing lines, as well as designing for Starbucks and creating his own fragrance brand. He also won the Fan Favorite award on the show.

“We are still processing the untimely death of our son, brother, friend, and uncle. Mychael meant everything to us and we loved him dearly. He was generous and so full of life. This is how we choose to remember his legacy,” his family said in a statement to Obvious.

Our thoughts are with Mychael‘s family and friends during this difficult time.

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer; Photos: Getty Images
