Tue, 17 October 2017 at 6:37 pm

Reese Witherspoon Wears Denim & Plaid for Business Meeting

Reese Witherspoon Wears Denim & Plaid for Business Meeting

Reese Witherspoon steps out for a business meeting on Tuesday afternoon (October 17) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actress wore a plaid top and a denim skirt for her casual outing.

Reese bravely opened up the night before about how she was sexually assaulted by a director when she was only 16 and that she’s had several more experiences with sexual harassment and assault in the years since.

Reese was joined by her lookalike 18-year-old daughter Ava while attending the Elle Women in Hollywood event in Beverly Hills.
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
