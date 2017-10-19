Top Stories
Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Gorgeous' - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift's Fans Hold Her Grammys in Rhode Island Secret Session Photos!

Lupita Nyong'o Details Harvey Weinstein's Advances Toward Her in New Op-Ed Piece

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 11:59 pm

Taylor Swift: 'Gorgeous' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Taylor Swift: 'Gorgeous' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Taylor Swift has released her brand new song “Gorgeous” and you can listen to the stream online right here!

This is the third song to be released off the 27-year-old singer’s upcoming album Reputation, which is set to hit stores on November 10.

Reputation, Taylor‘s sixth studio album, will feature 15 songs in total and while we still don’t know the titles of the 12 other tracks, a couple hundred lucky fans have already heard the album at secret sessions in Rhode Island and London.

Make sure to download “Gorgeous” now on iTunes and stream it below from Spotify.

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…

Read the lyrics below!
Photos: Taylor Swift
Posted to: First Listen, Lyrics, Music, Taylor Swift

