Katy Perry Celebrates Birthday Early with an 'American Idol' Puppy Party!

Katy Perry lets out her excitement upon being presented with a puppy themed party to celebrate her upcoming birthday!

The party was thrown during the latest auditions for American Idol on Friday (October 20) in Nashville, Tenn.

Katy was joined by her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, as well as the show’s host Ryan Seacrest. Her actual birthday is on October 25.

The Nashville auditions happened the day after Katy played the city on her Witness World Tour. “SMASHVILLE aka Nashville u were an INCREDIBLE time tonight! Thanks for teaching me how 2write a real song & sticking by me all these years,” she tweeted.