Leonardo DiCaprio Leaves the Club with Model Juliette Perkins

Leonardo DiCaprio sits in the front passenger seat of a car while leaving the club with friends on Friday night (October 20) in Los Angeles.

The 42-year-old actor was joined by model Juliette Perkins, who sat behind him in the back seat. (Thanks to fans for identifying her!)

Leo and his ex Toni Garrn were spotted holding hands a little over a month ago and then they both stepped out at the same event in New York City just days later.