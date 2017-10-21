Sophia Bush Explains Why She Left 'Chicago PD'

Sophia Bush is opening up about why she decided to leave Chicago PD after four seasons on the hit NBC series.

The 35-year-old actress just announced that she signed a development deal with 20th Century Fox and will be starring in a new pilot for the studio. A fan commented on her Instagram questioning if she left Chicago PD for this new adventure.

Then, another fan said, “Idk it sounded like they cut her not she cut them.”

Sophia decided to respond to this fan’s comment to explain what really happened. “Took me a long time and a lot of hard work to get out of that show. Please don’t demean my capabilities by degrading my position. I left because I wanted to. End of story,” she said.